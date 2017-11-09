Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slips

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to drift lower on Friday tracking a broad sell-off on Wall Street and other major bourses, as concerns over delay in the Republican-led corporate U.S. tax cut hurt risk sentiment. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said the Senate tax proposal would delay a U.S. corporate tax cut by a year to 2019, while Senator John Cornyn said Senate Republicans were looking to avoid such a delay. In Australia, material stocks are expected to come under pressure as iron ore prices fell over 1 percent on Thursday. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, or 28 points to 6,015, a 34.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, or 12.70 points to 8,008.39 in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)