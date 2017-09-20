FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open slightly lower, NZ up
economy
Markets
china's party congress
September 20, 2017

Australia shares set to open slightly lower, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Thursday as basic materials stocks are
expected to be under pressure due to persistent weakness in iron
ore prices.
    Iron ore futures in China dropped to their lowest in nearly
two months on Wednesday, affected by weaker steel prices and an
environmental campaign by Beijing that has limited operations of
sinter facilities.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.05
percent, or 3 points to 5,715, a 5.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1 percent on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.09
percent to 7,825.85 by 2212 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)

