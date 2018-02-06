Australia shares set to recover; NZ falls

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to recover on Wednesday after the central bank struck an upbeat tone about the country's economy on Tuesday, outlining a steady path ahead even as global equities plunged. The Reserve Bank of Australia's optimism was underpinned by solid economic data in recent weeks, topped by strong fourth-quarter retail sales figures which implied stronger household consumption. The local share price index futures rose 98 points to 5,862, a 28.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark plunged 3.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 2 percent to a 2-1/2 month low, in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)