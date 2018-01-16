Australia shares set to slide on soft commodity prices; NZ climbs

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide for a second straight session on Wednesday, with material and energy stocks leading the losses on a drop in base metal and oil prices. Base metals slipped on Tuesday with copper and nickel hitting multi-week lows as a steadier dollar weighed, while oil fell as Brent crude oil shed some of its recent gains. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, or 31 points, to 5961, an 87.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)