FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to trade in a narrow range, NZ flat
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 14, 2017 / 10:17 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set to trade in a narrow range, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
shuffle sideways on Friday, reflecting the mixed stance on Wall
Street where the Dow struck a record high while the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq edged lower.
    Oil prices picked up while iron ore prices sank after data
showed that China's crude steel output hit a record in August.
                   
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.12
percent, or 7 points to 5,742, a 3.3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by xx)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.