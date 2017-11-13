FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to be weaker at open; NZ gains
November 13, 2017 / 9:28 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Australia shares to be weaker at open; NZ gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Tuesday as commodity-related stocks are likely to be hurt by
a weaker local currency and Royal Dutch Shell's          said it
would sell its entire stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd         . 
    Royal Dutch Shell on Monday initially said it would sell
71.6 million shares in Australia's largest independent oil and
gas company, but later upsized its sale to 111.8 million shares
worth a total of $2.7 billion before tax proceeds.             
    The Aussie dollar          was nearly 0.5 percent weaker
against its U.S. counterpart at $0.7624 by 2119 GMT.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent, or 22 points to 6012, a 9.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.       

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg)

