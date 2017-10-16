Australia shares to edge higher; NZ flat

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise, following a record-high close on Wall Street and a jump in oil prices due to supply worries after Iraqi forces seized the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,839, a 7.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly at 0.02 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)