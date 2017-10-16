FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to edge higher; NZ flat
October 16, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 5 days ago

Australia shares to edge higher; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise,
following a record-high close on Wall Street and a jump in oil
prices due to supply worries after Iraqi forces seized the
oil-rich city of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 5,839, a 7.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.6 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
slightly at 0.02 percent in early trade. 
    

    
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

