Australia shares to move sideways before Q4 GDP, NZ opens flat

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade flat on Wednesday, ahead of fourth-quarter gross domestic product data due later in the day. A Reuters poll of analysts last week showed economists expect GDP to have expanded 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year in the three months to Dec. 31. However, recent soft indicators have prompted analysts to trim these expectations to rises of around 0.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. The local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent, or 3 points, to 5,957, a 5.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up over 1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Hugh Lawson)