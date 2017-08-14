FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open higher, New Zealand up
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
#Banking and Financial News
August 14, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 2 months

Australia shares to open higher, New Zealand up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains on Tuesday, mirroring gains from Wall Street as investors
saw nuclear tensions subsiding between the United States and
North Korea.
    Investors were emboldened after South Korea's president said
resolving North Korea's nuclear ambitions must be done
peacefully and U.S. officials played down the risk of an
imminent war.             
    The Australian share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 21 points to 5694, a 36.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.65 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent or 14.35 points to 7776.49 at 22:04 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

