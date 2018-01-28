Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Monday, led by financials, tracking Wall Street which rose to closing records last week on strong earnings reports. Boosted by the latest round of earnings, including those from Intel and AbbVie , the three main U.S. indexes climbed to record closing highs on Friday. However, gains in the benchmark Australian index might be capped by a weakness in materials stocks which could fall on lower commodities prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 30 points to 6,015, a 35-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 5.840 points to 8,305.580 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)