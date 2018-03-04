Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to snap a run of three sessions of declines and edge higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street which closed on an upbeat note in the last session, and also driven by a jump in commodity and oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 12 points, to 5,924, a 4.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Robin Pomeroy)