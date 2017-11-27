FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower; NZ up
#Banking and Financial News
November 27, 2017 / 9:46 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly lower on Tuesday as pressure mounts on Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull, who lost a Queensland state election at the
weekend and risks losing control of parliament in a by-election
next month.
    A splintering of the conservative base in Queensland has
raised questions over how long Turnbull's premiership can
survive. Opinion polls show his popularity at a record low.
            
    Energy stocks could come under particular pressure after oil
prices fell 1 percent on Monday. U.S. crude eased from two-year
highs on prospects of higher supply and uncertainty about
Russia's resolve to join in extending output cuts ahead of this
week's OPEC meeting.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 9 points to 5,982, a 7.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent or 11.560 points to 8,187.660 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine
Evans)

