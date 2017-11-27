Australia shares to open lower; NZ up

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly lower on Tuesday as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who lost a Queensland state election at the weekend and risks losing control of parliament in a by-election next month. A splintering of the conservative base in Queensland has raised questions over how long Turnbull's premiership can survive. Opinion polls show his popularity at a record low. Energy stocks could come under particular pressure after oil prices fell 1 percent on Monday. U.S. crude eased from two-year highs on prospects of higher supply and uncertainty about Russia's resolve to join in extending output cuts ahead of this week's OPEC meeting. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 9 points to 5,982, a 7.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 11.560 points to 8,187.660 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)