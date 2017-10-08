FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower; NZ up
October 8, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 11 days ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drift lower
on Monday tracking Wall Street, which slipped on Friday on weak
jobs data, while a report stating North Korea is preparing to
test a long-range missile is expected to further hurt risk
sentiment in the region.
    The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched jobs report on
Friday showed nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 in September as
hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily
unemployed and delayed hiring.             
    Tensions in the Korean peninsula continued to simmer as a
Russian lawmaker who returned from a visit to Pyongyang was
quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying North Korea was
preparing to test a long-range missile that it believes can
reach the west coast of the United States.            
    In Australia, energy stocks are expected to come under
further pressure from oil prices, which fell more than 2 percent
on Friday on renewed oversupply concerns.      
    The local share price index futures          dipped 0.1
percent to 5,691 points, a 19.675-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
more than 1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged up
0.1 percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

