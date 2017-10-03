FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down
October 3, 2017

Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher at open on Wednesday as Wall Street ending on a strong
note might boost sentiment, while a dip in oil prices, however,
might pressure energy stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 15 points, to 5,694, a 7.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.5 percent lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.105,
or 8.34 points, lower at 7,925.08.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

