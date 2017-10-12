FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to tick lower; NZ flat
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 12, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 7 days ago

Australia shares to tick lower; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge down on
Friday, tracking a weaker overnight lead-in from Wall Street,
while materials stocks are expected to fall on softer commodity
prices.
    Wall Street ended down on Thursday as bank stocks stumbled,
with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co         and Citigroup
      stoking concerns about consumer credit.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 2 points
to 5,766.0, a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.01
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.