FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to track U.S. stocks lower; NZ slips
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 10, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australia shares to track U.S. stocks lower; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday, reflecting weak sentiment on Wall Street on
worries that China would slow U.S. government bond purchases.
    Wall Street's major stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday
after a choppy trading session as investors worried that China,
the world's biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries, would slow U.S.
government bond purchases.     
    Strength in commodity prices, however, is seen supporting
the Australian materials sector.                         
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or seven points to 6,039, a 57.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 0.6 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 0.3
percent in early trade, with losses seen across most sectors.
    
    
       

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.