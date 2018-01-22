Australia shares to track Wall Street higher; NZ slips

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to recover from five straight sessions of falls on Tuesday, following Wall Street which rose after U.S. senators struck a deal to end the federal government shutdown. U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as each of Wall Street's main indexes touched a record intraday level. Strength in oil and base metal prices is seen supporting the Australian materials sector. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 32 points to 5,970, a 21.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell to its weakest close since Dec. 7 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)