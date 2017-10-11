FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to trade sideways, NZ flat
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 11, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 days ago

Australia shares to trade sideways, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued
start on Thursday, with financial stocks expected to tick down
in line with their U.S. peers while materials are set for sparse
gains through softening commodity prices.
    The local share price index futures          fell 2 points
to 5743.0, a 29.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.05
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.