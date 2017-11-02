Australian shares expected to open little changed; NZ flat in early trade

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Friday, tracking stocks on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump named Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve's new chief and investors assessed the tax cut plan unveiled by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The bill called for slashing the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent but also ending certain tax breaks for companies and individuals. The dollar index , a measure of the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of major currencies, fell to its lowest since Oct. 26 after the proposals were announced. The S&P 500 ended 0.02 percent higher. The Australian share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 19 points, to 5,939, a 0.1 percent or 7.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's close. The local benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Thursday. In the metals space, iron ore on the Dalian exchange in China climbed 2.2 percent to 442 yuan a tonne while on the London Metal Exchange, nickel and zinc retreated from multi-year highs. Brent crude closed up 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $60.62 per barrel. The benchmark is up by more than a third from its 2017-lows in June. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade as gains in consumer staples were negated by losses in utilities. Homebuilder Fletcher Building propped the index up the most, trading 0.6 percent higher. On the other hand, Contact Energy Ltd fell as much as 0.9 percent and weighed the index down the most. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)