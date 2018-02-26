FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australian shares set for a positive start; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Tuesday as risk appetite may remain supported by a
strong performance on Wall Street overnight.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, or 35 points, to 6,050, a 7.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
Monday up 0.7 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent, or 29.45 points, to 8,369.98 at 2105 GMT.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
