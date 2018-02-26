Australian shares set for a positive start; NZ up

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday as risk appetite may remain supported by a strong performance on Wall Street overnight. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, or 35 points, to 6,050, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended Monday up 0.7 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent, or 29.45 points, to 8,369.98 at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)