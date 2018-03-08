Australian shares set to edge up; NZ flat

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch up on Friday, as investors await more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose import tariffs. The local share price index futures inched up 0.24 percent, or 14 points, to 5,953, a 10.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)