March 8, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australian shares set to edge up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch up
on Friday, as investors await more clarity on U.S. President
Donald Trump's plan to impose import tariffs.
    The local share price index futures          inched up 0.24
percent, or 14 points, to 5,953, a 10.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.7 percent on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
