Australian shares set to extend losses; NZ closed

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend their losses on Tuesday, tracking a similar trend in Wall Street as investors grappled with higher bond yields and the possibility of firming inflation in the United States. Investors were also anticipating retail data from Australia, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on the official cash rate. The local share price index futures plunged 127 points to 5834.0, a 192.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand markets were closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)