February 5, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australian shares set to extend losses; NZ closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend their
losses on Tuesday, tracking a similar trend in Wall Street as
investors grappled with higher bond yields and the possibility
of firming inflation in the United States.
    Investors were also anticipating retail data from Australia,
as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on the
official cash rate.
    The local share price index futures          plunged 127
points to 5834.0, a 192.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand markets were closed for a public holiday.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)
