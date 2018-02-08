Australian shares to plunge tracking Wall Street; NZ lower

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open substantially weaker on Friday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street as investors remained on edge amid several volatile sessions. Major indexes in the United States fell about 2 percent in late afternoon trading. The local share price index futures plunged 119 points to 5,694, a 196.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1 percent in early trade, making it on track to end lower for all the days it traded in the week. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)