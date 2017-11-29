FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open slightly lower; NZ down
November 29, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in 21 hours

CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open slightly lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds dateline, corrects day in lede to Thursday from Tuesday)
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly lower on Thursday, tracking a weak lead from Wall
Street, though the losses could be capped by a rally in
financials. 
     The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than
three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying
technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the
market that could benefit from improving economic conditions,
lower regulations and taxes, and higher interest rates.    
    However, Australian banks are expected to rise as they
follow a rally in U.S. financials        , which were up 1.8
percent, adding to Tuesday's gains. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 7 points to 6,012, a 0.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.45 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent or 14.620 points to 8,127.340 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Mark
Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
