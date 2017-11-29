CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open slightly lower; NZ down

(Adds dateline, corrects day in lede to Thursday from Tuesday) Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly lower on Thursday, tracking a weak lead from Wall Street, though the losses could be capped by a rally in financials. The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes, and higher interest rates. However, Australian banks are expected to rise as they follow a rally in U.S. financials , which were up 1.8 percent, adding to Tuesday's gains. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 7 points to 6,012, a 0.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.45 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 14.620 points to 8,127.340 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)