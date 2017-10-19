New Zealand shares fall as Labour forms new govt, Aussie shares set to drop

Oct 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares fell on Friday after the small, nationalist New Zealand First Party agreed to form a new government with Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent, or 93.98 points to 8,030.09 in early trade, with losses led by healthcare, utility and telecom stocks. The benchmark gained 0.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will form the country's next government and will become New Zealand's youngest leader in 150 years. Australia's shares are also expected to slip as oil and commodity prices continued to slid. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 19 points, a 37.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)