Nyrstar restarts output after worker suffer burns at Tasmania zinc plant

MELBOURNE, July 17 (Reuters) - Production has resumed at Nyrstar's Australian zinc operations in the southern state of Tasmania after an incident at the weekend in which a worker suffered significant burns, the company said on Monday.

"Early in the morning (on Sunday) ... an incident occurred at Nyrstar Hobart in the electrolysis department resulting in a worker receiving significant burns. The worker is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment," Nyrstar said in a statement.

"Nyrstar is working closely with all relevant authorities in addition to its own investigation."

Production in the electrolysis department has since re-commenced with exception of the area in the department where the incident occurred, spokeswoman Sharni Driessen told Reuters in an email.

The zinc smelter near the city of Hobart has capacity for 280,000 tonnes of zinc and produced 236,000 tonnes of metal last year.