FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
AustralianSuper to invest more abroad, look into corporate financing
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 27, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 11 days ago

AustralianSuper to invest more abroad, look into corporate financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, plans to invest a greater share of its A$120 billion ($96.7 billion) in funds offshore, with Asia set to become a greater focus, chief executive Ian Silk said on Thursday.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Sydney, Silk also said the fund was being approached more by corporates interested in borrowing directly from the fund.

Even banks were coming to the super fund saying corporate clients wanted funding and offering to work on deals, he added. ($1 = 1.2413 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.