FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German gas grid group FNB says Austria incident not to affect supply
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 12, 2017 / 2:51 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

German gas grid group FNB says Austria incident not to affect supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - FNB, a group of German long-distance gas network operators, said on Tuesday that the explosion at an Austrian gas hub disrupting European natural gas supply should not affect German flows.

“We don’t currently assume any problems with the supply of gas but we are observing the situation with utmost attention,” Berlin-based FNB said in a statement.

The fire and explosion at Austria’s Baumgarten hub curtailed flows especially to southern and southeastern borders of that country, which is a main transit land for Russian gas.

Germany receives gas from Russia via that route but also uses complementing routes via Poland and under the Baltic Sea. It also receives liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board ships via Rotterdam and has vast underground storage facilities. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.