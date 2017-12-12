UPDATE 1-German gas grid group FNB says Austria incident won't affect supply

* FNB says observing situation with utmost attention

* Baumgarten fire curtailed flows to south and southeast

* Germany also receives gas via Yamal, Nord Stream pipelines (Adding details of German infrastructure)

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - An explosion at an Austrian gas hub disrupting European natural gas supply should not affect German flows, German long-distance gas network operator group FNB said on Tuesday, showing that Europe’s biggest economy is relatively shielded from a serious energy crisis in winter.

“We don’t currently assume any problems with the supply of gas but we are observing the situation with utmost attention,” Berlin-based FNB said in a statement.

The fire and explosion at Austria’s Baumgarten hub curtailed flows, especially to southern and southeastern borders of that country, which is a main transit land for Russian gas arriving via Ukraine.

News of the blast at Baumgarten, which has a transport capacity of 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year, sent gas prices in Europe soaring on fears it would restrict supply as winter sets in, with Italy declaring a state of emergency.

Germany, which after Britain is Europe’s biggest gas market, receives Russian supplies via Baumgarten but also uses complementary routes, the 33 bcm Yamal pipeline via Poland, and Nord Stream 1, with 55 bcm capacity, under the Baltic Sea.

It also receives liquefied natural gas (LNG) carried by ships via Rotterdam, and has vast underground storage facilities that can hold a quarter of annual requirements.

Apart from Russia, Germany receives gas from Norway, Britain and the Netherlands and produces 8 percent at home.

FNB said that Europe’s diverse gas supply origins and storage facilities would allow some shifting of gas to other routes to help maintain internal supply security.

FNB groups companies including Gascade, Ontras, thyssengas and terranets.