LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - * Russian gas flows into Austria’s Baumgarten hub plunge to 16 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) versus nominated demand for 116 mcm. * Sharp reduction comes after a fire broke out at the main Austrian hub * British spot gas price surges 40 percent to 95 pence per therm. * Dutch spot gas price rises 18 percent to 25.65 euros per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)