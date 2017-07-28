FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Autogrill confirms 2016-2019 guidance despite exchange rate swings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 28, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 9 days ago

Autogrill confirms 2016-2019 guidance despite exchange rate swings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill confirmed an ambitious three-year guidance published in March despite the recent weakening of the dollar versus the euro.

* CFO Alberto de Vecchi told analysts at a conference call he sees no reason to change group's 2016-2019 guidance

* CFO said it is impossible to make forecasts on exchange rates, acknowledges that the dollar rate this year could be less favorable than expected

* He added summer season in North America started soft, now is improving, adds Europe enjoyed a good start

* CEO Gianmario Tondato said re-organisation of Italian to be done by year-end, would not change perimeter of group

* CEO said group could seize opportunities for acquisitions in convenience retail sector but "not at any cost"

* the group reported on Friday a 4.3 percent rise in its first-half revenues at current exchange rates thanks to a good sales at the group's airport restaurants and bars (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.