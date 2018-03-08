FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:23 PM / in a day

Italy's Autogrill ups EPS guidance, shares rise 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill improved it earnings per share guidance on Thursday to include the impact of the U.S. tax reform, pushing its shares up more than 3 percent.

The Milan-based group — which runs food outlets at some of the busiest airports and motorways in the world — said earnings per share (EPS) would grow 20 percent on average between 2016-19, up from a previous estimate of 15 percent.

Last year’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 1.6 percent at constant exchange rates to 399 million euros ($495.4 million), broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 404.1 million euros.

The stock was up 2.3 percent by 1318 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in Milan’s all-share index. ($1 = 0.8053 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

