Autogrill grows in Spain with contracts at Barcelona, Gran Canaria airports

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill said on Tuesday it was expanding in Spain thanks to eight new contracts for food outlets at Barcelona-El Prat and Gran Canaria airports.

The contracts will start this year and generate more than 250 million euros ($308 million) in sales over a eight-year period, the Milan-based group said in a statement.

The group already manages food outlets at Palma de Mallorca and Santander airports and on Spanish motorways and railway stations. ($1 = 0.8105 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)