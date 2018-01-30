FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 11:13 AM / 2 days ago

Autoliv Q4 profit tops forecast, sees stronger than expected 2018 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv on Tuesday forecast higher than expected organic sales growth this year and reported fourth quarter core earnings above market expectations.

Stockholm-based Autoliv, the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, forecast 2018 like-for-like sales growth of more than 7 percent compared with a 5.6 percent mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said its quarterly adjusted operating profit rose to $263 million from $243 million in the year-ago quarter, beating a mean forecast for $247 million in a Reuters poll.

Autoliv said last year it was planning to split into two listed companies, with one focused on high-tech safety gear to capture the rapid growth towards self-driving vehicles. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

