February 1, 2018 / 12:39 PM / a day ago

AutoNation quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, which was lifted by rising profits from used-vehicle sales, plus benefits from the recent U.S. tax overhaul and business divestitures.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $151.3 million or $1.64 per share, up from $115.3 million or $1.14 per share a year earlier. Excluding a 45 per cent share benefit from the tax overhaul and 17 cents per share from business divestitures, the company earned $1.02 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share excluding items of 93 cents per share. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
