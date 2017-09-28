FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key U.S. senators announce deal on self-driving car legislation
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in 21 days

Key U.S. senators announce deal on self-driving car legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. senators said late on Wednesday they had reached a bipartisan deal on sweeping legislation aimed at easing hurdles to getting self-driving cars to drivers.

U.S. Senator John Thune, a Republican who chairs the Commerce Committee, and Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said they reached a deal on the legislation that will be voted on by the committee on Oct. 4.

The pair said they planned to release the text on Thursday. Two sources briefed on the matter said the bill is not expected to include larger commercial trucks, which some Democrats and labor leaders had opposed including, but many Republicans wanted.

General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc, Ford Motor Co and others have lobbied for the legislation. A similar bill was unanimously passed by the U.S. House earlier this month. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

