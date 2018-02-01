FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
February 1, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.
    
Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in January: 
   
 RANK   VEHICLE                         Jan-18        Jan-17   PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U               58,937        57,995       +1.6
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U         40,716        35,553      +14.5
 3      Nissan Rogue                    36,184        28,760      +25.8
 4      Ram P/U                         29,358        33,769      -13.1
 5      Toyota RAV4                     26,655        22,155      +20.3
 6      Chevrolet Equinox               26,405        17,574      +50.3
 7      Toyota Camry                    24,638        20,313      +21.3
 8      Honda CR-V                      24,326        29,287      -16.9
 9      Honda Civic                     23,749        23,095       +2.8
 10     Toyota Corolla                  21,407        21,567       -0.7
 11     Nissan Altima                   20,185        18,931       +6.6
 12     Ford Escape                     18,947        20,588       -8.0
 13     Nissan Sentra                   17,731        13,444      +31.9
 14     Honda Accord                    17,677        19,536       -9.5
 15     Toyota Tacoma                   16,712        12,509      +33.6
 16     Jeep Grand Cherokee             16,364        17,301       -5.4
 17     Toyota Highlander               15,484        12,656      +22.3
 18     Ford Explorer                   15,005        15,294       -1.9
 19     Hyundai Elantra                 14,017        13,185       +6.3
 20     Jeep Wrangler                   11,739        11,334       +3.6
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
