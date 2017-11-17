FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AUTOSHOW-Toyota to consider selling locally-developed EVs in China
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 17, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a day ago

AUTOSHOW-Toyota to consider selling locally-developed EVs in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUANGZHOU/BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will consider selling in China all-electric battery car models developed by its two local joint ventures, the automaker said on Friday in a press release.

The electric vehicles (EVs) would expand Toyota’s lineup of all-electric battery cars and help the company comply with stringent so-called new-energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales quotas that will take effect in China in 2019.

Toyota said it also planned to launch an EV model, developed in Japan, in China in 2020. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom and Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.