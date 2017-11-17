TAKE A LOOK-Guangzhou Auto Show

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler AG plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($755 million) in China, jointly with its Chinese joint-venture partner, for capacity to produce electric cars and the batteries that power them - part of an effort to help its China operations comply with the country’s green car production and sales quotas, its head of greater China operations said at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

