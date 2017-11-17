FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Guangzhou Auto Show
#Banking and Financial News
November 17, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

TAKE A LOOK-Guangzhou Auto Show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler AG plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($755 million) in China, jointly with its Chinese joint-venture partner, for capacity to produce electric cars and the batteries that power them - part of an effort to help its China operations comply with the country’s green car production and sales quotas, its head of greater China operations said at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

To see stories on the auto show, please click the links in brackets: > Daimler to invest $755 mln in China for electric car, battery > Volkswagen earmarking $11.8 bln to develop, build China EVs > Nissan’s Infiniti to start producing new SUV in China next year > Toyota to consider selling locally developed EVs in China > Daimler to invest $755 mln in China for electric car, battery > GM’s Cadillac expects China sales to jump 60 pct in 2017

