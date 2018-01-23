FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 12:54 PM / a day ago

Embraer exec says Brazil wishes must be respected in any Boeing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The head of Embraer’s civil planemaking division said that the Brazilian government’s wishes must be respected in any tie-up between the Brazilian aerospace group and Boeing.

Speaking at the Airline Economics conference in Dublin, Embraer Civil Aircraft Chief Executive John Slattery said there was a history of co-operation between the two companies, which last month disclosed talks aimed at a business combination.

“As leader of thee largest business in Embraer, I am positive towards what the potential outcome could be. I think there are a lot of cultural synergies between Embraer and Boeing,” Slattery said.

“Boeing is deeply respected within Brazil and within Embraer and now we have to respect the requirements of our government,” he said.

“Conversations are ongoing and I can’t make any more commentary,” he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

