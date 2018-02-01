FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 1, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Motorola to buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon for C$1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Walkie-talkie maker Motorola Solutions Inc said on Thursday it would buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon Corp for C$1.2 billion ($978 million) in cash.

Motorola’s offer of C$27 per Avigilon share represents a premium of 18.3 percent to Avigilon’s Thursday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Motorola said the deal was valued at $1 billion including debt. The value of C$1.2 billion is based on Reuters calculations.

Vancouver-based Avigilon makes surveillance cameras and other security hardware.

$1 = 1.2269 Canadian dollars Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.