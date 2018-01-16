MOVES-Aviva appoints Colm Holmes as CEO of Canada business

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc, Britain’s biggest life insurer, said on Tuesday it appointed Colm Holmes as chief executive of Aviva Canada.

Holmes, currently the CEO of Aviva UK General Insurance, will replace Greg Somerville, who will become a non-executive director of Aviva Canada.

Holmes will also continue to lead the company’s global corporate and specialty business.

Aviva also appointed Rob Townend, currently Aviva’s UK claims director, as managing director of its UK general insurance.

Aviva said Patrick Tiernan, chief financial officer of global corporate and specialty, will move to the new role of managing director of global corporate and specialty, UK and Europe.

Andrew Morrish, Aviva’s UK motor claims and technology director, will move to the role of UK general insurance claims director. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)