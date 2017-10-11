FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 11, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 8 days

MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.

Craston, who joined Aviva in January 2016 and was a member of the executive committee until June this year, would succeed John Misselbrook, who retires from the board in November.

Craston’s appointment has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

As chairman, Craston would be a member of the risk, audit and remuneration committees and has also been appointed chairman of the nomination committee.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.