MOVES-Aviva Investors expands real estate asset management team in Europe
November 14, 2017 / 3:14 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

MOVES-Aviva Investors expands real estate asset management team in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, has named Matthias Hübner as fund manager, Long Income Europe, and Alexander Sperl as asset manager, real estate.

Hübner, who previously worked at Deutsche Real Estate, will mainly manage the Aviva Investors Continental European Long Lease Strategy.

Sperl, who joined from Commerz Real AG, will focus on real estate asset management initiatives within the German hub, Aviva Investors said.

Both Hübner and Sperl will be based out of Frankfurt. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas)

