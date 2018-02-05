FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Markets
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Technology
Environment
Sport
Health
#Breaking City News
February 5, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

REFILE-Cosmetics maker Avon names Unilever exec Zijderveld as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles for extraneous word in paragraph 3)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc on Monday named Unilever NV executive Jan Zijderveld as its chief executive to replace departing Sheri McCoy.

The news comes a week after a group of shareholders called on Avon to explore strategic options including a sale.

The shareholders said they were “extremely disappointed” with Avon’s inability to hire a new CEO quickly. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.