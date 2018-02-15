FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:59 AM / a day ago

Avon Products quarterly sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc on Thursday reported quarterly net sales that marginally missed analysts’ estimates, as fewer shoppers purchased products from the cosmetic maker’s army of sales representatives.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $10.7 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales remained flat at $1.57 billion compared to the previous year, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

