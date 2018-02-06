FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 4:46 PM / a day ago

Russia's Avtovaz chief to be replaced - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - France’s Renault and Russian state conglomerate Rostec, main shareholders of the country’s biggest carmaker Avtovaz, are considering replacing Nicolas Maure as its head, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Maure, Avtovaz president since 2016, was appointed Senior Vice President, Chairman of Eurasia Region at Renault in January.

The candidate for the post is still being selected, Rostec head Sergey Chemezov said, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia, editing by David Evans)

