LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” about an enraged woman seeking vengeance for her murdered daughter in a small town, won the Golden Globe award for best drama film on Sunday.

The film from Twenty-First Century Inc’s Fox Searchlight , won four awards including acting wins for its star Frances McDormand and supporting actor Sam Rockwell, and a screenplay win for its writer-director, Martin McDonagh.