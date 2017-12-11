FACTBOX-Honored, thrilled, a gift, stars react to Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - From a World War Two drama and a fantasy tale to a gay romance and a coming of age movie, a varied crop of films and veteran actors and new faces received Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

Following are some reactions to the nominations, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, through statements, phone and social media.

Tom Hanks, best actor nominee for “The Post”

“Very happy the work of the others on The Post has been given the attention they deserve. Thank you to the HFPA.”

Steven Spielberg, best director nominee for “The Post”

“I am thrilled by today’s recognition by the HFPA and particularly happy for our nominees who made this movie happen —Meryl and Tom, Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger, and of course, John Williams. I only wish Kay Graham were still here to experience how much her story affects all of us.”

Emma Stone, best actress nominee for “Battle of the Sexes”

“Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of ”Battle of the Sexes,“ a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.”

James Franco, best actor nominee for “The Disaster Artist”

“Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago. I am grateful that they have recognized our film, “The Disaster Artist,” for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor.”

Judi Dench, best actress nominee for “Victoria & Abdul”

“The Golden Globes, hooray! What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London.”

Sally Hawkins, best actress nominee for “The Shape of Water”

“What a beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honoring this special film and my part in it. I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me. Working with Guillermo del Toro along with this exceptional cast and crew was one of the most extraordinary heart expanding experiences.”

Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for “The Darkest Hour”

“I am amazed, flattered and very proud of my first Golden Globe nomination. I am also honored to find myself in such company as I am a serious admirer of all the work of all the other nominees.”

Sam Rockwell, best supporting actor nominee for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“I want to thank the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor, and to also thank and congratulate Martin McDonagh, my friend and collaborator, for bringing Dixon, Mildred, and the characters of Three Billboards to the screen. It is both exciting and humbling to be joined by Willem, Armie, Christopher and Richard, all of whom I have admired for many years. I am thrilled for Fran, Martin, Carter and the cast and crew who made Three Billboards.”

Guillermo del Toro, best director nominee for “The Shape of Water”

“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of “The Shape of Water” and Fox Searchlight, I am profoundly grateful for the seven nominations the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has bestowed upon our picture. Above all, “The Shape of Water” is about love overcoming fear and embracing the Other. I cannot begin to thank the HFPA for recognizing the very spirit in which we made this film.”

Martin McDonagh, best director nominee for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

”I‘m thrilled to receive the news today of the film’s six Golden Globe nominations, and especially that my good friends Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, and our composer Carter Burwell, have been recognized for their brilliant work. And I’d like to sincerely thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their support and recognition”

Claire Foy, best actress in a television series nominee for “The Crown”

“It is such an honor to receive this nomination today! Thank you so much to the HFPA for their continued support of The Crown. I can’t express enough what a wonderful project it has been to be a part of, with such an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you thank you.”