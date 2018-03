LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman,” a drama about a transgender woman who battles her lover’s family after he dies, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.

The film, directed and co-written by Sebastián Lelio, marked Chile’s first Oscar victory in the category and had been considered the favorite to win the Academy Award. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)